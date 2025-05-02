Ricochet: WWE Ruined My Love For Professional Wrestling, AEW Helped Me Find It Again

AEW star Ricochet has described the major reasons why he chose to leave WWE, and has explained how AEW is helping him find his love for wrestling again.

Ricochet recently responded to a fan on X, who claimed that he had left WWE for AEW was to win world titles. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion disputed that theory and claimed that he left WWE because he no longer loved or was passionate about wrestling.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," he said.

https://x.com/KingRicochet/status/1917959519310668195]

Ricochet then sarcastically questioned whether a wrestler should even bother working hard for a company that doesn't care about them. "You're supposed to slave your whole life away for a company that doesn't really care about you," said the AEW star in another post.

Since turning heel in January, Ricochet has taken shots at fans, his AEW peers, and has spoken bluntly about his WWE run. But, he clarified in a following tweet that the comments he made about WWE ruining wrestling for him was not a "work" and that those were his legitimate feelings. Following WrestleMania 41, Ricochet also hit out at fans who referenced previous criticism he had for IYO SKY, after she retained her title at "The Show of Shows." He also criticized WWE President Nick Khan for his veiled comments aimed at AEW, when Khan stated that WWE doesn't want to sign stars only to bench them, implying that AEW does.

Ricochet, who seems to be enjoying his time in AEW, has the backing of AEW CEO Tony Khan, who called him a great wrestler and a star he's a big fan of.