AEW's Ricochet Spars With Wrestling Fans Over WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

AEW star Ricochet has fully embraced his heel persona, both on screen and on social media, and he has rubbed a few WWE fans the wrong way after commenting on a recent title match at WrestleMania 41.

Following Iyo Sky's win over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on night 2 of WrestleMania 41, a fan of Sky posted a past comment by Ricochet in 2021 where he had claimed that he could do everything Sky could do, but she couldn't do what he could. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion addressed the comment when another fan asked him not to take away from Sky's big moment, at which point he lambasted the internet wrestling community.

"Funny, basic IWC logic. 😂 Random idiot fan: randomly brings MY name into the conversation. Me: Wow, her fans can't stop thinking about me. Different random idiot fan: don't take away her moment!" said Ricochet.

Funny, basic IWC logic. 😂 Random idiot fan: randomly brings MY name into the conversation. Me: Wow, her fans can't stop thinking about me. Different random idiot fan: don't take away her moment! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 21, 2025

The AEW star didn't stop there as he ridiculed the fans who were angry at him by calling them "nerds" and mocked another fan who told him he wouldn't be in his current position without his time in WWE. Later in the day, Ricochet apologized for his comments, although it's unclear whether the apology was genuine.

Ricochet has been vocal about his past employer in recent months, most recently criticizing WWE President Nick Khan's comments about AEW stars potentially moving to WWE.

The aforementioned match between Sky, Belair, and Ripley opened night 2 of WrestleMania 41 and stole the show in the eyes of many, thanks to the incredible athleticism on display. The Japanese star won the match after pinning Belair to retain the WWE Women's World Championship.