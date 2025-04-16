AEW Star Ricochet Responds To Comments From WWE's Nick Khan: 'These Guys F***ing Suck'

AEW star Ricochet spoke out on social media about his former company, WWE, after comments made by WWE President Nick Khan on Wednesday. Khan said that in an interview on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that he expects AEW wrestlers to jump ship and head to WWE when their contracts expire. Khan also took subtle shots at AEW President Tony Khan and his father, of whom he has no relation, without using any names. Ricochet, who was known to be stuck with subpar booking in WWE, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the shade Khan threw at AEW.

"Oh man, these guys f****** suck," Ricochet posted, alongside an eye-roll emoji. He quoted a post from Cultaholic that outlined some of Khan's comments from the podcast.

WWE officials rarely comment or refer to AEW, so Khan's comments on the podcast were surprising to many. He referred to WWE's competition as "the other wrestling promotional company" and said that have a lot of talented wrestlers, which WWE is happy about. Khan said that when, contractually, those talent are available to talk, he assumes a number of them will join WWE. The comments come after rumors of former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May wanting to head to WWE after her contract reportedly expires this year.

Ricochet informed WWE that he would not be renewing his contract back in June and left the company after being written off television in a vicious attack by Bron Breakker later that month. He made his AEW debut in the casino gauntlet match at All In in August. Since then, Ricochet has been involved in big matches in AEW, most recently in a triple threat at Dynasty against International Champion Kenny Omega and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.