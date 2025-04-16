WWE President Nick Khan Makes Veiled AEW Remarks In New Interview

Over the last three years, several wrestlers have jumped ship from AEW to WWE, with stars such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and most recently Penta and Rey Fenix joining the company. Somebody who has been instrumental in helping sign AEW wrestlers over the years has been none other than WWE President Nick Khan, who is often praised for his intelligence on the business side of the wrestling industry and his ability to acquire elite talent. Despite WWE rarely deciding to refer to AEW in public, Khan recently provided his thoughts on the promotion on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," and expects to see more AEW stars sign with WWE in the near future.

"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers and we're happy about that. When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. Nothing but respect to the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things."

Since 2019, there have been 10 stars to leave AEW for WWE, and it seems like Khan could be negotiating with more talent sooner rather than later. Yesterday afternoon, it was reported that former AEW World Women's Champion Mariah May could be looking to sign with WWE once her contract expires this year. May still has several months left on her deal, but will be looking to "maximize her leverage and negotiating power" to sign the best contract offer possible moving forward.

