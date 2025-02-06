WWE President Nick Khan To Reportedly Be A Big Part Of New TKO Venture

Between being a member of the TKO Board of Directors and his duties as WWE President, Nick Khan has quite a bit on his plate. But that's apparently not enough for Khan, who is reportedly now set to get involved in a project that will take up even more of his limited time.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was discussing the rumored new boxing promotion, which is believed to be headed up by Khan's fellow TKO board member, UFC President Dana White, and Saudi Arabia's Chairman of General Entertainment Authority Turki Alakshikh. And while it's not been officially announced, there's a growing belief that this venture will grow to include Khan.

"Nick Khan is supposed to be a major part of that as well," Meltzer said. "A lot of the rival promoters had a meeting in Las Vegas about how they're going to combat this. Almost sounded like the famous meetings that the Einhorn's arranged when Vince started his expansion...and they all got together, all the rival promoters got together and 'We're going to put a united front against him,' which didn't last very long at all, of course. But now the boxing promoters know they've got a real threat. And in their minds, it's Nick Khan, Dana White, and Turki Alalshikh as the three people running this new boxing venture."

If Khan is involved in this new boxing promotion, Meltzer believes that Khan would end up running the business side of things, while White and Alalshikh would focus on other matters. How Khan's involvement would affect his duties with WWE remains to be seen, though as noted, it would be a heavy increase on Khan's already massive workload.

