Ricochet Explains WWE Departure, Joining AEW Wasn't About Accepting 'Highest Bidder'
New AEW star Ricochet has explained the reason why he decided to leave WWE for AEW.
Ricochet, in a recent interview with "Insight," said that WWE didn't truly write him off as he believes they had given some room for him to potentially return if he had re-signed with WWE.
"I think they were trying to leave it a little open-ended I think we were still talking. So I think that's why they kind of did it the way they did it to, you know, especially because Ricochet he could have came right back in a couple weeks," said the new AEW star. "But, no, it just didn't go that way and, you know, it went this way, and, man, I really ... I'm really happy with everything that's happened so far and it's been great."
The former "WWE NXT" star said that he knew a few years into his WWE contract that he didn't like what he was doing, but continued to do what was asked of him.
"I knew my contract was ending in June, mid-June, give or take, but, you know, all the way up to that point, there was never a point where I knew I was leaving. I think it was just, again, like I said, I think there was a point like three or four year ... about three and a half years into my WWE career where I just said, like, 'This isn't what I want to do.'"
He added that he always played second fiddle to other characters on WWE television and that his decision to leave was to land in a place where he could be the happiest.
Ricochet on joining AEW
Ricochet said that his decision to sign with AEW was not motivated by money, asserting that he joined AEW because it felt like the right move for his career.
"I wasn't going to go to the highest bidder. I was just going to go to whoever is going to make me feel good and ignite that spark again, 'cause I felt like that fire that was burning inside of me was like still there, but it was just like little embers that needed that gasoline on it to like really make it ignite, you know. And I just felt at the time, AEW could be that gasoline for my fire. Since being there I felt ... I feel like I made the right choice."
Ricochet revealed that he had a face-to-face conversation with Tony Khan, where the two talked for a long time about pro wrestling, which may have swayed his decision to sign with AEW.
"I don't even think we talked about business, if I'm being honest with you, now that I'm thinking about it. I don't think we sat down and talked about figures and story and what I'm going to [do] character stuff. I really think we just talked about wrestling for like three or four hours and I think honestly maybe after that I was like, 'Man, that was fun, that was cool.' 'Cause I felt like a fan again just sitting and talking so maybe that had a lot to do with it."
Ricochet stated that he is pleased with his decision to sign with AEW and is optimistic about receiving opportunities in the promotion.