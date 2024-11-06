Ricochet Explains WWE Departure, Joining AEW Wasn't About Accepting 'Highest Bidder'

New AEW star Ricochet has explained the reason why he decided to leave WWE for AEW.

Ricochet, in a recent interview with "Insight," said that WWE didn't truly write him off as he believes they had given some room for him to potentially return if he had re-signed with WWE.

"I think they were trying to leave it a little open-ended I think we were still talking. So I think that's why they kind of did it the way they did it to, you know, especially because Ricochet he could have came right back in a couple weeks," said the new AEW star. "But, no, it just didn't go that way and, you know, it went this way, and, man, I really ... I'm really happy with everything that's happened so far and it's been great."

The former "WWE NXT" star said that he knew a few years into his WWE contract that he didn't like what he was doing, but continued to do what was asked of him.

"I knew my contract was ending in June, mid-June, give or take, but, you know, all the way up to that point, there was never a point where I knew I was leaving. I think it was just, again, like I said, I think there was a point like three or four year ... about three and a half years into my WWE career where I just said, like, 'This isn't what I want to do.'"

He added that he always played second fiddle to other characters on WWE television and that his decision to leave was to land in a place where he could be the happiest.