UFC's Dana White On Tyson Fury: 'I'm Looking To Work With Everybody'

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

Dana White answered whether Tyson Fury was on the wishlist for Zuffa Boxing.

Zuffa Boxing was founded by the UFC President alongside Saudi minister Turki Alalshikh, operating within the TKO umbrella under Ari Emanuel, last year. It presented its first event in September, staging the Undisputed World Super Middleweight clash between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

The promotion has since made headlines with the signings of Jai Opetaia and Conor Benn, the latter of which signing a $15 million deal to snub Matchroom Boxing. Benn will be fighting his first bout under the new banner in April on the undercard to Tyson Fury's return against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

So that naturally led to White being questioned on whether he would be interested in making Fury, a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion, yet another Zuffa talent during an interview with IFL TV.

"I'm looking to work with everybody," he answered. "If you're not under contract with somebody, and I think that you have the potential to be a great fighter. Or, you know, there's a big match-up there to be made. Yeah, I'm interested."

Fury's upcoming return to the ring follows his fifth retirement announcement from the sport, having seen his unblemished record stained by back-to-back decision losses to Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk. He has also appeared in WWE, working a solitary match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019, and picking up the win via count-out.

Fury is under a promotional deal with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, having signed a long-term deal ahead of his return to the ring in 2018.