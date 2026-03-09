WWE NXT Star Ricky Saints Opens Up About Friendship With Cody Rhodes

Former WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints has come a long way since his AEW run, already capturing both men's singles titles in "NXT," with many anticipating his jump to one of the main roster shows soon. Along the way, Saints has maintained a close friendship with Cody Rhodes, and in an interview on the "Battleground Podcast," he opened up about their relationship.

"The friendship in itself is great because – you know, I don't know if he sees a younger kid in me [like] when he was first starting off," Saints said, acknowledging that he does believe there's a similar dynamic between himself and Rhodes. "He's great in the fact that there are things that I'm figuring out on my own, and there are little pockets that I kind of missed, right? And he is great at identifying those pockets, and giving me words of wisdom that ultimately allow me to guide myself to what it is that I should be learning or figuring out."

According to Saints, this is something Rhodes excels at and he believes is undervalued. Their conversations also often turn deep, and the two of them touch on more aspects of life beyond pro wrestling. "He's been very impactful in my career and in my life too, personally and professionally," he admitted.

Back in 2023, Saints caused a lot of buzz online when he was spotted backstage at that year's Royal Rumble. However, it was simply Rhodes inviting his friend to share in a very special moment, and the veteran also took the blame for the trouble it caused Saints.

