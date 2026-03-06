Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor About Tattoos Preventing WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

This year, several fan favorites were not involved in the Men's Royal Rumble, including names such as Finn Balor, Carmelo Hayes and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, one booking decision that shocked most was the absence of Aleister Black in the match, who had been a regularly featured star on "WWE SmackDown" throughout 2025. Initially, many believed that Black couldn't participate in the Rumble because of his tattoos, as the event took place in Saudi Arabia this year, and the country has frowned upon body art due to religious beliefs in the past. That said, according to Black in a recent interview with "The Stunner," his tattoos did not affect his exclusion from the Rumble.

"No, that is not true. I was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble, but then they were going to start myself and Randy, and I felt like if we are going to do that story and start in the Royal Rumble, it is just going to get snowed under," he explained. "The initial setup of Saudi Arabia, my tattoos did come into question. That is absolute fact. In the initial setting, it was definitely like, 'Well, we do not know how they are going to respond.' I am talking five years ago when it all first started. That was a conversation I had with Vince. But that is no longer the case. The last time I was in the ring there, even though the segment was small, I was still presented on TV and my arms were exposed. The side of my head is always exposed."

Black also expressed that it was a smart decision to not involve him in the Royal Rumble, as he was satisfied with the main event match he had with Orton on "WWE SmackDown" three weeks later. Additionally, the 40-year-old was glad to know that fans cared about his absence at the event.