WWE HOFer Michael Hayes Thinks '15-20%' Of Modern Talent Would Make It In Old Days

In recent years, some of the greatest legends in professional wrestling have not shied away from airing their frustrations about today's sport being softer, having voiced that there's a lack of grit and attitude to the current product. That said, there are many positives that outweigh the entertainment of the 80s and 90s, including how performers prioritize their health according to WWE producer Michael Hayes.

Speaking on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, Hayes shut down the idea that what made WWE stars successful decades ago still works today, but thinks it's for the better judging by the mindset of the roster back then.

"I think the answer would be no, because you don't have the same characters performing. They don't have the same mindset. Back when I started ... wrestling had shady ass characters, and that's putting it nicely. There were some really rough individuals and when drugs started joining alcohol as the form of relieving yourself afterwards and letting your hair down, that made these shady son [of a] b****s a lot more dangerous," he explained. "Today's athlete, we're so blessed because they're so much more intelligent. They don't make the same mistakes ... I would dare to say maybe 15 to 20% of them would've made it back in that day. It had nothing to do with their talent. It would've had been lifestyle."

The Undertaker added to Hayes' point by explaining that it would've been ideal to have the edginess of the old school era mixed with the professionalism of today's athlete, but admitted that it's not in the nature of current stars to be as abrasive.

