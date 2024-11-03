WWE Legend The Undertaker Revisits Remarks Calling Today's Wrestling Talent 'Soft'

The Undertaker has revisited his thoughts on whether today's WWE product and wrestlers are "soft." Back in 2021, 'Taker provoked debate for his comments made in an interview with Joe Rogan, saying, "I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them but there's too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now." Undertaker finally revisited the topic three years on during "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," showing a shift in mindset as he opined that the product is better now.

"I've said it and I've got in trouble for it," he recalled his original comments. "You know what, it's good. It is good. It's better that they're smarter, they take better care of themselves, they're treated better. So the fact that I was in that era that kind of laid the groundwork for where they're at now, it's another rewarding aspect of my career. Because these guys are treated really well now, and they're treated just like NFL players and Major League Baseball, and NBA, it's not the side-show circus that it used to be."

WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the Undertaker's comments, reasoning that he was coming from a place of constructive criticism. Roman Reigns also addressed the comments, feeling that the legend misspoke but pushing back on the idea that wrestlers are "soft," believing that they may even be more physical than they were in the past due to the evolution of the sport.

