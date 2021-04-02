Triple H hosted a media call today to promote next week’s two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event and was asked about The Undertaker’s previous comments about the current WWE product being too soft.

Taker appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience back in January and made the viral comments. You can click here to read the full recap of the WWE product comments, which included praise for what Triple H has done.

“I try, it’s tough right now for me,” Taker said in January. “The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

Triple H was asked about those comments during today’s media call. He talked about everyone having opinions, and mentioned how certain pro wrestlers have earned the right to be listened to.

“Yeah, you know, everybody has opinions of the business and the business always morphs and changes, and people have opinions, and you can agree with them, you can disagree with them,” Triple H said. “Taker has always been one of those guys that’s very properly honest and the great thing about him though, is he’s bluntly honest with an opinion – here’s how I think it should be, and here’s how I can help you to get there. So, he’s wide open to all of that.

“His comments and his intention are always with the best of intent, or desire, to improve and I do believe he has a wealth of knowledge, that if he speaks… you know, there’s certain guys in the business that if they speak, they’ve been around a long time, seen a lot of things, and they’ve earned the right to, if they speak, you listen and you take the point of view, and you work with it. He’s one of those guys, for sure.”

Triple H continued and said he looks forward to working with Taker to make everything better. There had been some talk after Taker’s “Final Farewell” in November that he might be interested in working with WWE Performance Center recruits and NXT talents in Orlando.

“So, if he says it and believes it, there’s something to it,” Triple H said of Taker’s opinions. “Then yeah, every generation is different and what people are willing to accept in generations. You know, everybody believes certain generations of music are better than others, too, and at the end of the day all of this is opinion. We all like what we like, we all dislike what we dislike, and we give our opinions on it, and it really comes down to what do the masses of people like.

“Successful companies, you know, they can tap in, longterm, to the masses of people, and get the most people to buy in, to like, to want to participate with today’s product. So that’s where it’s at, and for Taker, I absolutely respect his opinion, and take it into account, and look forward to working with him on making it all better at every level.”

Stay tuned for more from Triple H.