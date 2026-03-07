UFC 326: Holloway Vs. Oliveira 2 Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC 326 marks the second numbered event of 2026 this weekend, headlined by Max Holloway's defense of the BMF Championship against Charles Oliveira at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The BMF title was born out of a post-fight interview following Nate Diaz's win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, with Diaz saying that he and Jorge Masvidal would be fighting for the "Baddest Motherf***** in the game belt."

Sure enough, when Diaz and Masvidal met at UFC 244, it was for the newly minted title belt, won by Masvidal after a doctor stoppage. Masvidal never defended the title, with Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier clashing for it at UFC 291, the former winning via TKO and going on to defend it against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Holloway won that bout with a remarkable last moment knock out, and became the first successful defender of the title with a decision over Poirier.

Oliveira will be a firm challenge, however, as a former UFC Lightweight Champion. He inherited the title from Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2021 after beating Michael Chandler, defending it against Poirier before missing weight on his second scheduled defense against Gaethje – dropping the title despite winning the bout.

Adding to the air of redemption in the fight, Oliveira and Holloway squared off once before in 2015; the fight ended abruptly in round one after Oliveira sustained a neck injury, scored as a TKO for Holloway on the night.

The event will be available to watch on Paramount+ for those in the US, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally, with the preliminary fights due to start at 5:30 PM EST, and the main card at 9 PM ET.

Main Card:

Lightweight: Max Holloway (C) vs. Charles Oliveira (Main event)

Middleweight: Caio Borrahlo vs. Reinier De Ridder

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Prelims: