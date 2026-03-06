TNA's Nic Nemeth Says It Looked Like These Stars' Last Day In Company On AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) debuted in controversial fashion: with a quick loss to Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth shared his concerns over how the tag team was presented in their first TV appearance.

"I know The IInspiration personally. We had them with us at TNA and WWE for a long time, so already, I like them," Nemeth said. "This seemed to me like it was their last day in the company, and I don't know how to explain it."

Without wanting to speculate, Nemeth indicated that from the way they were treated, it almost seemed as if McKay and Lee had signed a short-term contract with AEW. "They got mauled, and I think the match was maybe 90 seconds, maybe two minutes," he added. "If this is your ... debut match on television, on 'Dynamite' for AEW, and that's what happens? I don't – I can't say where they would possibly go in the future from that."

He then recalled having a match against Kevin Owens in WWE years ago, and the two had their time cut down before the show. Nemeth suggested that perhaps this was what happened with The IInspiration during this week's "Dynamite."

