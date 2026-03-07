WINC Watchlist: Best Of WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE revived the "Vengeance" name for the first time since 2011 for the February 2021 edition of NXT TakeOver during its pandemic era. The show was held at the WWE Performance Center, which was referred to as the Capital Wrestling Center, though that was just an attempt at a snazzy name for "NXT's" Thunderdome-like setup with its screens showing fans watching from home.

The main event of the show featured NXT Champion Finn Balor defending the gold against former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. It was a notable match, as it was the first time Dunne and Balor had ever wrestled, and the post-match angle, where Adam Cole turned heel, was also memorable.

Balor told Dunne in the weeks ahead of their match he needed to get in line for a title shot. "The Bruiserweight" didn't take too kindly to that, however, and told the "Prince" he was done waiting around. Dunne said everyone in Europe wanted to follow in Balor's footsteps, but not him.

At Vengeance Day, the men battled in an over 25 minute technical war. Balor avoided Dunne's joint manipulation attempts early on, but couldn't counter them forever. Dunne kept up a mat grappling game throughout the beginnings of the match and kept Balor on the ground, targeting both his arms and shoulders. The challenger had Balor's number in the first half of the match.

Balor tried to rally with a stomp to Dunne's ankle, then targeted it with a STF. About halfway through the match, both men were more on their feet, trading hard strikes and chops. Dunne hit a big headbutt followed by a sit-down powerbomb to Balor and nearly had the match won. At another point, Dunne had Balor out cold in a submission, but the champion was able to get his foot on the bottom rope before seemingly passing out for a moment.

Dunne was able to snap Balor's fingers after getting out of an abdominal stretch and once again almost had the match won with a Bitter End. Balor was able to counter another power bomb and Bitter End and in the end, the champion hit a big dropkick to his challenger's face before going up top for the coupe de gras. Realizing that might not be enough to keep Dunne down, Balor hit the 1916 for the win.

After the match, the Undisputed Era ran off Dunne, Burch, and Lorcan, but Cole turned heel, super kicking both Balor and Kyle O'Reilly as a stunned Roderick Strong looked on. While the pandemic era of WWE isn't exactly looked back upon fondly, there are certainly a few gems from the time, and this main event from Vengeance Day is one of them.

