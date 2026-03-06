WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Tony D'Angelo will be competing in only his second televised match back following his hiatus after losing his "Don of 'NXT'" status, despite defeating former family members Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino in a match back in July. Since his return at Deadline in December, where he made an impact by taking out Iron Survivor winner Je'Von Evans, D'Angelo has made it his mission to take out DarkState, the faction with whom "The Family" was feuding with before their own breakup last year.

D'Angelo has taken out every member of DarkState outside of Dion Lennox, who has proved in many ways to be the faction's leader. They'll finally go face-to-face at Vengeance Day, and a vast majority at 93% of us here at WINC believe the new D'Angelo is walking out of the premium live event victorious.

He hasn't done much since his return, outside of taking out the majority of DarkState in backstage segments, though he did defeat Cutler James in his first match back in February. Having D'Angelo lose here, in our opinion, would be a big mistake when "NXT" is trying to set him up as this new, brutal character who is likely headed toward the NXT Championship scene. His return has already been a bit confusing, as he first targeted Evans, who had nothing to do with DarkState. D'Angelo then pivoted toward DarkState, who didn't exactly have a direct, outward tie to his hiatus, with his last match being "The Family" triple threat.

Lennox can take the loss here, but we're not convinced D'Angelo can, and that's why we're almost all in on the former "Don" here. D'Angelo is going to finish his domination of DarkState, but just what is next for him isn't entirely clear.

