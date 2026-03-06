WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 is officially upon us! The latest PLE from WWE's developmental brand features two championship matches, an NXT Underground match, a Street Fight, and the match that could potentially see Tony D'Angelo complete his conquest of DarkState! Three out of the five matches are also taking place in the women's division, which is unusual — though perhaps not for "NXT," where the women frequently take center stage — and is also set to see an announcement about the NXT Women's Championship.
What that announcement might be is anyone's guess, but it's not what we're here to talk about. We're here to talk about who's going to win the five matches on the card. The Wrestling Inc. staff didn't do so hot in our Elimination Chamber picks, admittedly, but we're hoping to bounce back here — despite the fact that there's one Vengeance Day match we just couldn't agree on. Who will walk out of the Performance Center in Orlando with their titles untaken, their pride unblemished, and their blood still in their body? Let's get to the picks!
Tony D'Angelo vs. Dion Lennox: D'Angelo (93%)
Tony D'Angelo will be competing in only his second televised match back following his hiatus after losing his "Don of 'NXT'" status, despite defeating former family members Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino in a match back in July. Since his return at Deadline in December, where he made an impact by taking out Iron Survivor winner Je'Von Evans, D'Angelo has made it his mission to take out DarkState, the faction with whom "The Family" was feuding with before their own breakup last year.
D'Angelo has taken out every member of DarkState outside of Dion Lennox, who has proved in many ways to be the faction's leader. They'll finally go face-to-face at Vengeance Day, and a vast majority at 93% of us here at WINC believe the new D'Angelo is walking out of the premium live event victorious.
He hasn't done much since his return, outside of taking out the majority of DarkState in backstage segments, though he did defeat Cutler James in his first match back in February. Having D'Angelo lose here, in our opinion, would be a big mistake when "NXT" is trying to set him up as this new, brutal character who is likely headed toward the NXT Championship scene. His return has already been a bit confusing, as he first targeted Evans, who had nothing to do with DarkState. D'Angelo then pivoted toward DarkState, who didn't exactly have a direct, outward tie to his hiatus, with his last match being "The Family" triple threat.
Lennox can take the loss here, but we're not convinced D'Angelo can, and that's why we're almost all in on the former "Don" here. D'Angelo is going to finish his domination of DarkState, but just what is next for him isn't entirely clear.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Street Fight: Blake Monroe (79%)
"The Glamour" Blake Monroe looks to be getting extreme once again as she takes on Jaida Parker this weekend in a Street Fight at Vengeance Day. Parker returned to the ire of Monroe in January, marking her first televised appearance since October last year, interrupting her during the latest of her promos taking issue with Thea Hail taking her North American title.
They met in a match on and February 10 episode, but it ended in a double count-out, with the pair getting a little too invested in their fight. Parker got the next laugh, costing Monroe a Speed Tournament match against Hail, and that prompted Monroe to say that she had "brought the Hell out of her" and make the challenge for a Street Fight.
Monroe is the favorite among the Wrestling Inc. staff going into this weekend, with 79% backing her to get the win over Parker. Of course that does mean 21% see Parker getting the win. But the general feeling is that Monroe could use her first win of 2026 if she is going to get back on track. Parker at least has a win over Nikkita Lyons this year, while Monroe has not won a match since she retained the North American title over Sol Ruca at Gold Rush. Ultimately, time will tell who proves the victor as Satruday approaches.
Written by Max Everett
NXT Underground: Lola Vice (86%)
With all due respect to Kelani Jordan, and all the work she's put in over her time in WWE, as well as the work she's put in as a heel, she is not the kind of ass-kicker required for a NXT Underground match.
Lola Vice has never lost an Underground Match, and the Wrestling Inc. Staff don't think her streak will end at Vengeance Day. Well, 86% of the staff at least, there's a minority that believe Jordan can pull it off.
Jordan is athletic, she's coordinated, but I just don't think of her as a "hard-hitting" wrestler like Vice. I don't think it will be an easy win for Vice, as she has to catch the slippery Jordan to either submit her or knock her out, but as long as Vice maintains some kind of momentum in the match, I expect Jordan to be on her back foot the entire way through.
Jordan has also held the North American Title, as well as the TNA Knockouts Championship, whereas it doesn't feel like Vice has had the same opportunities. A win on Saturday could quickly correct that, and put Vice on track for either North American or even NXT Women's gold.
Written by Ross Berman
NXT Women's North American Championship: Tie (50%)
We always do our best to avoid ties in these picks, but sometimes there's nothing you can do. As a collective unit, Wrestling Inc. simply cannot decide who's walking out of Vengeance Day with the women's North American Championship, with 50% voting for a new champion in Tatum Paxley while the other 50% believe The Culling's Izzi Dame retains.
The argument for Dame is a pretty simple one: It feels a little early for her to lose the title. She's held it for 60 days and has only notched a single defense so far; even Stephanie Vaquer notched two successful defenses in her 45 days as champion last year. Blake Monroe only had one successful title defense during her reign, but she was never supposed to lose the title to Thea Hail, so that barely counts. Considering there have been three champions in the last four months and change, one would think "NXT" would be very interested in keeping things stable and giving Dame a lengthy title reign.
That said, isn't about time for Paxley to come out on top in her feud with Dame and The Culling? She and Dame are 1-1 in singles matches and Paxley did win their most recent bout at New Year's Evil, but Dame won the North American title later on that same show, so she didn't exactly feel vanquished. Given that she's the only person so far who's been able to dethrone Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship, the yellow brand clearly sees something in Paxley; maybe she's the one who gets the longer, stable title reign — maybe that's why Dame won it in the first place.
It's a hard choice to make, and we certainly can't make it. Chalk it up to collective indecision, but your guess on this one is as good as ours.
NXT Championship: Joe Hendry (86%)
It was just over a month ago that Joe Hendry claimed the NXT Championship, which had previously been relinquished to make way for Oba Femi's main-roster call up. Two months prior, Femi conquered Ricky Saints to re-capture the title at "WWE NXT" Deadline. And just two months before that, Saints dethroned Femi at "NXT" No Mercy.
Needless to say, the latest NXT Championship reigns haven't been rich in length. Femi's second reign, despite it ending on purpose, spanned a mere 31 days. Meanwhile, Saints' stretched 70 days. In Hendry's case, his title run has just surpassed 30 days with the potential of concluding at the hands of Saints at Vengeance Day.
Admittedly, the sight of Saints regaining the NXT Championship would feel like poetic justice to some of us as his first one seemed to end abruptly. More importantly, that title loss interrupted a wave of momentum that could have catapulted Saints into a top babyface position. Instead, he awkwardly turned heel and is now playing off-key concerts...in his pajamas.
Despite the karmic relief a Saints win might bring, the vast majority of Wrestling Inc. staff (86%) are confident that "NXT" will further capitalize on its current top babyface, Joe Hendry. After all, Hendry does good numbers across social media, and we all know WWE loves good numbers.
Speaking of numbers, we also imagine that WWE will want to boost the amount of days in Hendry's NXT Championship reign, especially considering the aforementioned short reigns before his and the fact that the company left the title vacant for a whole month as well.
Written by Ella Jay