WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

As much as we agree that Finn Balor is deserving of another world title, especially after his initial reign with one ended prematurely, the vast majority of us at Wrestling Inc. can't overlook the location and the timing of his upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk.

WWE Elimination Chamber, of course, will emanate from Chicago, CM Punk's hometown. It's also the place that absolutely and naturally became unglued upon "The Second City Saint's" return to WWE in November 2023. As such, we imagine that WWE will want to capitalize on that electricity once again with Punk's first televised in-ring victory in his hometown since coming back to the company.

Another factor to consider here is the timing of Balor vs. Punk. Following the 2026 Royal Rumble, Men's RR winner Roman Reigns made it clear that he'd be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. In fact, Reigns declared that he personally chose to pursue the title because it was held by Punk, whom he "hates." WWE also made it clear, though, that "The Tribal Chief" wouldn't be on programming for the remainder of February, which meant that Punk wouldn't be able to directly bounce off of Reigns, his possible grand stage opponent.

In Reigns' absence, it seems that WWE has placed Punk in a feud with Balor that will simply fill time and end just before Reigns returns for the March 2 edition of "WWE Raw," when the already-advertised WrestleMania night two main event can formally begin its build.

Should Balor defeat Punk at Elimination Chamber, we believe it would serve as more of a complication, and frankly an unnecessary one, than a benefit to the story surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship this WrestleMania season. After all, Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns doesn't scream "WrestleMania main event" to us. And even if Balor quickly dropped the title back to Punk beforehand, what would be the purpose of the reign in the first place?

