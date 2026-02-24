Jey Uso & Raquel Rodriguez Win Final WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifiers On Raw

In the last set of qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso and Raquel Rodriguez advanced in their respective matches on "Raw".

The last men's match was Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. Original El Grande Americano.

Late in the match, OG Grande suplexed Uso and followed with a flying headbutt from across the ring. OG Grande was also able to suplex Reed, who kicked out. Following a commercial break, the medical staff was checking on Reed while OG Grande stomped Uso in the corner. Uso looked to connect with the Uso Splash, but OG Grande caught him and rolled him up. He cinched in an Ankle Lock, but Uso fought him off, landed a Superkick and an Uso Splash for the win.

Reed suffered an injury during the match with commentary mentioning that he was pointing at his bicep. Following the women's qualifying match, commentary confirmed Reed suffered a distal bicep tear. Wrestlevotes reported on social media that Reed was set to win the match and advance to the Chamber match.

Hope Bronson Reed is OK. He was the planned winner of that match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 24, 2026

Rodriguez faced IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. In the early minutes of the match, Sane and SKY worked together against Rodriguez, surprising themselves when they realized it. They then turned their attention to each other.

Later in the match, SKY landed a missile dropkick on Rodriguez, sending her into the time keepers area. Back in the ring, Sane got a roll up, but SKY hit Sane with a knee to the spine, followed with an Over The Moonsault, only for Rodriguez to pull Sane out of the ring. SKY kicked Rodriguez in the face twice before connecting with a missile dropkick and an Over the Moonsault attempt. She connected with a DDT. As SKY went back up top, Sane connected with an inSANE elbow, but Rodriguez got her legs up and hit the Tejana Bomb for the win.

Uso joins Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Trick Williams in the Chamber. Rodriguez joins Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The winner of each match will get a World Championship match at WrestleMania.