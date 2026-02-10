CM Punk Doesn't Differentiate Between WWE WrestleMania Main Events Despite AEW Promo

Following his main event performance at WWE WrestleMania 41 night one, CM Punk will return to the coveted slot, this time for night two of WrestleMania 42. "No-Contest Wrestling" broke the news last week after Roman Reigns, the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner, selected Punk, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as his grand stage opponent.

According to Punk, while it's often debated by others, the main event positions for night one and night two of WrestleMania are equally as significant. In fact, that spot, regardless of the day or night, is all Punk ever dreamed of competing in.

"I currently don't feel any more pressure to perform night two than I did night one. Now, maybe that'll change. I think if it does, it'll be incremental. I don't differentiate between the two," Punk said. "People will argue that I once said in a promo, which doesn't make it real life, ladies and gentlemen. They are the easiest ones to work. They're the ones that fold their arms and go, 'I'm not worked. You can't work me.' I got you right here [in the palm of the hand]. The emotions will be high. I go to prepare. I'll always be like, 'Oh, I got to get in better shape. I got to do this. I got to do that,' but really everything I've done in my career has prepared me for these moments."

The promo in reference occurred on a January 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite," in which Punk famously told MJF that if he wanted to leave AEW for WWE that he could "main event night four of a buy-one-get-one-free extravaganza," then get released shortly afterward. While MJF has remained in AEW since then, Punk left the company in 2023, with his return to WWE coming at Survivor Series later the same year.