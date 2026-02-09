Roman Reigns Will Not Be Back On WWE Raw Until March

Fans attending "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" throughout the month of February likely won't be acknowledging their Tribal Chief, at least in the presence of Roman Reigns himself, at least. WWE revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that Reigns won't be appearing on "The Road to WrestleMania" this month, as some fans expected following his Royal Rumble victory in Saudi Arabia.

WWE's post revealed that Reigns will be appearing on "WWE Raw" in March, as he challenged the red brand's champion, CM Punk, for the World Heavyweight title following his Rumble win. According to the graphic, Reigns' next appearance will be on March 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Four more appearances for "The Tribal Chief" are listed, including the "Raw" before WrestleMania at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Reigns challenged Punk on the February 2 edition of "Raw" in a main event segment that saw both men run down Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night, Finn Balor appeared in a pre-recorded video to say he's not finished with Punk, either. It appears Balor will be Punk's feud headed into the Elimination Chamber in Punk's hometown of Chicago while Reigns remains off the show.

The replies to WWE's post revealing his schedule were split. Some fans said that he didn't need many appearances leading in to "The Showcase of the Immortals," while others were confused that he isn't booked for February. Another fan replied, thrilled, that fans were getting March with Reigns.

"The Tribal Chief" moved to a more limited schedule when he signed a new WWE contract back in early 2022. Since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns has only wrestled 11 matches, including his recent Rumble victory.