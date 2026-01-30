WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Suffice it to say, of the 17 announced entrants in the 2026 WWE Women's Royal Rumble, only seven of those names impressed your pals here at WINC enough to proclaim them the eventual victor, and six of the 16 of us who voted went with she-who-has-already-been-established-as-the-betting-favorite-for-this-match in none other than Liv Morgan. (Side note: Who bets on professional wrestling? Really?) A Rumble win for Morgan would put a nice bow on her return from injury, of course guaranteeing her a title shot at WrestleMania, and further strengthening what has quickly become a burgeoning Hall of Fame pedigree, adding to her two Women's World Championships, four runs as a Tag Team Champion, a Money In the Bank win, some Slammy Awards, and of course, the heart of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. But there is no such thing as a sure thing in the squared circle—which is why you don't bet on wrestling!—even when it makes as much sense as Morgan winning the Rumble does.

One argument to be made against Morgan winning comes from a quick glimpse at the current champions, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with little connective tissue between her and either champ at present. Naturally, much can change between now and WrestleMania, but we usually see a declaration from the Rumble winners in relatively short order so mustering up a story would need to come quickly. With that in mind, just behind Morgan in our poll is a potentially returning Bianca Belair, who would be a surprise, having not declared or been announced as of yet. A Belair win might be a more natural connection to a WrestleMania main event, given her history with Cargill.

From there, our predictions go full shot-in-the-dark mode, with a single vote each for Jordynne Grace, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Tiffany Stratton (and another from some dodo, whose name may or may not rhyme with Shmon Shmordan, who has all his eggs in a Chelsea Green basket). Are surprises afoot? Likely, but it's rare that those entrants are anything but a nostalgia act or a "wow" debut, so it stands to reason that the eventual winner comes from one of the names we've already mentioned. Morgan makes a lot of sense given her popularity and prowess, as does Belair given the natural storyline to be born/resumed. But this year, for the ladies, it truly seems like anyone's match to win.

Written by Jon Jordan