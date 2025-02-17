Backstage News On Upcoming WWE Creative For Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill

After months of speculation, rumor, and innuendo, the mystery of who attacked Jade Cargill this past fall finally seems to be reaching its conclusion. That at least appeared to be the case Friday on "SmackDown," when Cargill's allies, and the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, witnessed video of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from the scene where Cargill was attacked. The two promptly vowed to appear on tonight's "Raw" to confront Morgan and Rodriguez, and it seems there will be more to come from that.

PWInsider Elite reports that tonight's angle between Belair, Naomi, Morgan, and Rodriguez will be used to set up an WWE Women's Tag Title match between the two sides. Fans won't have to wait long for the match either, which is believed to be taking place on "Raw" next week from Cincinnati, Ohio.

It's a match that may also feature a Cargill appearance, her first in WWE since she was taken off TV following the attack. It was noted that Cargill was once again back at the WWE Performance Center earlier today, where she has been spotted over the past month. While creative plans for her don't appear to be 100% set in stone, the expectation is they will be very soon, paving the way for Cargill to return and likely get involved in this angle.

There remains an interesting wrinkle to the Cargill/Belair/Naomi dynamic, even if Morgan and Rodriguez are confirmed as the culprits. At the time Cargill went missing, she was one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Belair, leading to Naomi subsequently replacing her. It remains to be seen how Cargill will react to that development, and if she'll want her half of the tag titles back.