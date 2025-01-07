Supposedly Injured WWE Star Reportedly Seen At Performance Center

A familiar face has recently visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to prepare for their big return to WWE TV, and it's someone who has been the subject of much discussion over the past few weeks.

PWInsider have been able to confirm that Jade Cargill has been at the Performance Center and has been working out in the ring. Cargill is still technically one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair, with Naomi filling in for her on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," but Cargill has been at the Performance Center for a few days this week, and was also spotted at the Orlando airport. Her workouts are to prepare her for a big return during WrestleMania season which has become the norm in recent years so talents can shake off any ring rust.

As for where Cargill has been, there were mixed reports on whether she was injured or not as she was written off of TV at the end of November and subsequently removed from both the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament, and the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Some have claimed that she has been seriously injured, while others have claimed that she has been working on non-wrestling projects and taking time to go on vacation with her family, with the latter being the prevailing story now that she is training again.

Fans will have to be patient when it comes to finding out who attacked Cargill back in November, but that story will be resolved in the near future with two possible outcomes already pitched. What the attack has done is allowed WWE to keep Cargill and Belair strong as they likely move their championships onto another team, while also figuring out the final direction for them heading into WrestleMania season.