Liv Morgan Gives Update On Injured Dominik Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been on the sidelines for a few weeks following an injury, and fellow Judgment Day member Liv Morgan has provided an update on his status.

Mysterio, who is also currently holding the AAA Mega Championship, has been out for the last month, missing due to a shoulder injury. Morgan, while speaking on "Raw Recap," said that Mysterio is getting a much-deserved break, but promised that he will be back in action soon.

"Yeah, Daddy Dom, he's home resting. He's just recovering. We're just playing it safe, you know? He is, after all, our double champion. He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day, so we protect and cater to Daddy Dom and we're just playing it safe with him. And he'll be back soon. But he's doing some well-deserved R&R. He was quite literally running 'Monday Night Raw,' for, like, the last full year. You don't think that Daddy Dom deserves like a little bit of a break, a little bit of a rest, a little bit of an off day, a little bit of a reprieve? My goodness," she said.

Mysterio reportedly suffered the injury during his tag team match at AAA's Guerra de Titanes on December 20, where he teamed with El Grande Americano to face his father, Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix. Reports following the injury had revealed that the young star didn't require surgery, but that he will likely be out for three to four weeks. The same report claimed that the Judgment Day star should be fit and ready to make a return at the Royal Rumble, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on January 31. Mysterio has been an ever-present fixture on WWE television for the last few years, but wrestled just a few matches in the last few months of 2025, two of which were clashes against the now-retired John Cena.