Backstage Update On WWE Star Dominik Mysterio's Injury Recovery Timeline

Between winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship not once, but twice and becoming AAA Mega Champion, 2025 could easily be seen as the best year of Dominik Mysterio's career. Unfortunately, the year didn't end the way he wanted it to, after a spot gone wrong on AAA Guerra de Titanes saw Mysterio injure his shoulder. While WWE would confirm Mysterio's injury last night on "Raw," news about how much time Mysterio could potentially miss was initially slow to emerge, as the WWE star waited to be evaluated by a doctor.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that Mysterio had finally been able to see a doctor. And fortunately, word coming out of the examination revealed that Mysterio will not be dealt the same fate that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered just a few months ago.

"So Dominik Mysterio, he found out he does not need surgery," Meltzer said. "What I was told today is they are looking at three to four weeks. So it's not a long term thing. He should be back for the Rumble. I mean, the timeline is fluid, but three to four weeks is the number that he got from the doctors I think today or yesterday.

"So that's the deal. But he got the word, he got the word 'No surgery,' which was the relief, because if it was surgery, it would be like Seth, it be, like, months and months and months. He'd have to vacate the titles, and it's a bad time to be injured that long. So he escaped better than...of a bad scenario, he got the best news."

