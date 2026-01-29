Backstage News On Who Is And Isn't Expected To Be Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrants

This weekend, the WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, and like all the other Rumbles, fans are expecting surprise entrants, from wrestlers returning from injury to new signees. In order to appease some of these fans, Fightful Select inquired with their sources and found out what the chances are of many of the fan theories being true.

When it comes to new signees and returning stars, there's little word in Chris Jericho's case, but the report both pointed out that he's still on the AEW roster page and the rumors that WWE trademarked "Judas" were untrue. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) surprisingly left TNA after dropping TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, but sources claim they aren't WWE-bound at this time, and will likely not return during the Rumble.

Powerhouse Hobbs was rumored to have signed with WWE, making his debut during the Rumble the most likely of the bunch. However, he could still instead debut on "WWE NXT" or either "Raw" or "SmackDown" in the future. Some fans are also dead set that Saraya will make her WWE return after a weekend convention date was postponed, but according to Fightful, that was on the side of the venue; as of Wednesday night, she was still in the United States.