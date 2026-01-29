Backstage News On Who Is And Isn't Expected To Be Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrants
This weekend, the WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, and like all the other Rumbles, fans are expecting surprise entrants, from wrestlers returning from injury to new signees. In order to appease some of these fans, Fightful Select inquired with their sources and found out what the chances are of many of the fan theories being true.
When it comes to new signees and returning stars, there's little word in Chris Jericho's case, but the report both pointed out that he's still on the AEW roster page and the rumors that WWE trademarked "Judas" were untrue. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) surprisingly left TNA after dropping TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, but sources claim they aren't WWE-bound at this time, and will likely not return during the Rumble.
Powerhouse Hobbs was rumored to have signed with WWE, making his debut during the Rumble the most likely of the bunch. However, he could still instead debut on "WWE NXT" or either "Raw" or "SmackDown" in the future. Some fans are also dead set that Saraya will make her WWE return after a weekend convention date was postponed, but according to Fightful, that was on the side of the venue; as of Wednesday night, she was still in the United States.
A handful of returning stars have been confirmed for the 2026 Royal Rumble
Outside of potential new signings, there are some wrestlers in the promotion that fans want to see back on TV. When it comes to LA Knight, who hasn't been seen since The Vision attacked him back in December, the former United States Champion is expected at the Royal Rumble.
Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton, who was last seen at last year's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, has also been listed for the Women's Royal Rumble, while Sol Ruca is said to be slated for the Rumble alongside other NXT names that weren't listed in the report.
In regards to the talent who have been out for injury: Kevin Owens has not been medically cleared as of the last Saturday Night's Main Event, but his status was not confirmed. Seth Rollins was asked about his potential return during a recent interview, but shot down the speculation and maintained that he's far from being medically cleared. Finally, both Zoey Stark and Mia 'Michin' Yim are out with no confirmed medical clearance at the time of writing.