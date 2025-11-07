WWE Star Kevin Owens Posts Training Tease Months After Severe Neck Injury

Kevin Owens is still recovering after undergoing neck surgery in July after an injury took him off the road to WrestleMania 41, but things are seemingly looking up for the former WWE Universal Champion. Owens posted a very brief training montage video on X (formerly Twitter) to give fans a quick look at how he's doing.

The 10-second video starts out with the opening riff of his entrance theme, then cuts to various clips of Owens running and skipping in a gym, before one final clip of a cat thrown in for fun. Fans of the star took to the comments with well wishes and various GIFs proclaiming "we are so back," excited to see the star in any kind of action.

Owens announced on the April 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown" he would be out of action for an undisclosed period of time and would not be taking on Randy Orton at WrestleMania. He confirmed he had been dealing with neck issues for some time and would require neck surgery. In the days that followed, false reports of Owens' surgery emerged, but Fightful confirmed over the summer that Owens had successful surgery on July 18. Sources the outlet spoke to at the time indicated that the injury and surgery that Owens went through usually takes at least a full year to recover from, meaning Owens could miss WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next year.

In between the announcement and his surgery, Owens appeared on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast and confirmed that the injury happened during a match in January, but he didn't know how serious it was until April. His last bout before stepping away was an unsanctioned match victory over Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber on March 1.