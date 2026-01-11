Update On LA Knight's WWE Absence

It's been over a month since WWE fans saw former United States Champion LA Knight, but according to a new report, that may imminently change.

Fightful Select reports that Knight was slated to be back on the road this week, specifically boarding a flight to Germany. This location is especially notable given that the January 12 edition of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany. As of this writing, though, it is unconfirmed whether Knight's travel will also bring about his on-screen return to "Raw" this week.

Knight's last appearance came on the December 8 episode of WWE's red brand as he suffered a loss to Logan Paul after a hooded figure — later revealed to be Austin Theory — stomped his head into the announce table. Paul and Bronson Reed added to the beatdown on Knight by sending him crashing onto the hood of a car, then flattening him on top of it with a Tsunami, respectively. Per WWE, this series of events resulted in Knight sustaining multiple injuries, including a cracked sternum, that would keep him out of action indefinitely.

On tomorrow's "Raw," Theory and Reed will be in action once again when they take on Penta and Dragon Lee in a tag team match. In recent weeks, Theory, Reed, and Paul — all now members of The Vision — have traded physical blows with the likes of Penta, Lee and Rey Mysterio in addition to Knight. Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Knight was scheduled to resurface in time for the 2026 Royal Rumble event.