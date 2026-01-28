Brock Lesnar Declares Entry In WWE Royal Rumble

Over the past week, several major WWE stars declared themselves for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, including Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Jacob Fatu, but one of the company's most intimidating veterans just threw his name in the hat, with Brock Lesnar phoning in to "The Pat McAfee Show" to announce his participation at the event.

BROCK LESNAR IS ON THE PHONE "I'm heading to the Royal Rumble and I'm gonna WIN it" ~ @BrockLesnar THAT'S BIG NEWS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JOkGqlhB4J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2026

This Saturday will mark the seventh time that Lesnar has competed in the Royal Rumble, will his most recent entry in the match being in 2023, where he only survived for two minutes before getting eliminated. Throughout his 25-year career, Lesnar has won the Royal Rumble twice, first in 2003 before defeating Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX, and again in 2022 where he would go on to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. If Lesnar were to win the Rumble for the third time this upcoming weekend, he would have the choice between challenging CM Punk, the World Heavyweight Champion, or Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 42, both of which he's feuded with before. "The Beast" defeated Punk in their only singles match together at SummerSlam 2013, but failed to retain the WWE Championship against McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

In terms of Lesnar's competition, other talent such as GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, Je'Von Evans, and The Vision's Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul have all declared for the Royal Rumble. In addition to Flair and Lynch, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Lyra Valkyria will all compete on the women's side.