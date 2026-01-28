Backstage News On WWE NXT Star Potentially Entering Women's Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble week is in full swing, and so is the speculation and rumors regarding which men and women will be heading to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Royal Rumble matches. On Monday, word emerged that Brock Lesnar and Tiffany Stratton were likely to appear. On Tuesday, it was made clear that the Street Profits and Grayson Waller wouldn't be at the Rumble, with the three instead booked to compete on "NXT" live events this weekend.

In an ironic twist, one of the top stars of "NXT" may not be joining them on that brief tour and may instead be traveling to Saudi Arabia. PWInsider Elite reports that there was talk backstage at last night's "NXT" tapings that Sol Ruca could be a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Ruca was notably absent from last night's "NXT" while her partner Zaria lost a singles match to Thea Hail. Ruca was one of three notable women missing from "NXT," alongside Blake Monroe and Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, though there's no word regarding their Rumble participation at this time.

Ruca entering the Women's Rumble wouldn't be a shock, as the former NXT Women's North American Champion has turned heads with WWE ever since her performance against Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Soon after, it was reported that Ruca was on a list of names expected to be called up to the WWE main roster, along with Joe Hendry. Ruca would be the third notable fourth notable "NXT" talent to move up in the last month, following Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Jordynne Grace.