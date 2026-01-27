Street Profits, More WWE Personnel Reportedly Not Heading To Riyadh For Royal Rumble

With "WWE Raw" in the can and the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia only days away, Tuesday was seen as a travel day for most WWE talents as they made the trek from Toronto to Riyadh. An early preview was provided on Monday regarding which potential surprises could be heading over, as absent talents such as Brock Lesnar and Tiffany Stratton expected, while others like the Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of Street Profits were expected to continue their three month hiatus from WWE programming and work "NXT" live events instead.

Nothing has changed in the day since for Dawkins and Ford. PWInsider Elite reports that the two will definitely not be making a last minute flight to Saudi Arabia, and will be working the "NXT" live event loop all weekend. They won't be the only ones on that duty either, as "Raw" star Grayson Waller will also be staying behind to work the "NXT" loop. It's unclear if Dawkins, Ford, and Waller are the only main roster talents staying behind, or if others will be as well.

It's not just in ring talent that will be missing the Rumble, however, as WWE director Marty Miller will also not be in Riyadh this weekend, with TKO instead opting to use him to direct a Zuffa Boxing event airing on Paramount+. As such, it will leave WWE without their normal PLE director, as Miller, who has been with WWE since 1995, has served in that role for most WWE PLE's and "Raw." While unconfirmed, the belief is that Miller's "SmackDown" counterpart, Lee Lipschulz, will take over the directing duties in Miller's absence.