Tatum Paxley Gets Revenge, And WWE NXT Gold, At Vengeance Day

Tatum Paxley defeated Izzi Dame to win the NXT Women's North American Championship during Vengeance Day.

Paxley and Dame had been feuding since the latter turned on the former to cost her the NXT Women's Championship against Jacy Jayne at Gold Rush last year.

Since then, they had exchanged victories at Deadline and New Year's Evil, before Paxley looked set to answer Thea Hail's open challenge for the North American title later during the latter show; Paxley had cleared the field of would-be challengers equipped with a chainsaw, only for Dame to run into the ring from the other side and claim first dibs. And Dame went on to beat Hail for the title.

Paxley started the match out strong, running at Dame and swinging wildly at her. Soon enough, Dame made use of her height advantage to put Paxley down with kicks to the face and knees to the mid-section, dominating over for some time.

Paxley found a way through after escaping a Boston Crab, rallying against the champion to hit a front-flip leg-drop for her first near-fall. Later on, she flipped over the top rope to sunset flip powerbomb off the apron and onto the floor. But she was almost counted out as Shawn Spears confronted her at ringside. Dame connected with her finisher back in the ring and went for the pin, only for a near-fall.

Spears got up on the apron to interfere once again, but Paxley moved out of the way to send Dame into him, connecting with Cemetery Driver to get the winning pinfall.