Izzi Dame Avenges Loss To Tatum Paxley With Surprise NA Title Win

Thea Hail might have been banged up from Tuesday's opening shenanigans, but her planned "NXT" Women's North American Championship defense was about more than the title. In an effort to cement herself as a legitimate champion, Hail reinstated former champion Blake Monroe's open challenge, only to end the night looking up at the lights after being pounced on and dethroned by an opportunistic Izzi Dame.

As Hail announced her open challenge, several Superstars walked out to look for a title shot, but Tatum Paxley, fresh off of her match with Dame, warded them off with a chainsaw and a smile. The "NXT" audience's glee turned into horror, however, as Dame appeared to cut Paxley's attempt off. Dame struck Hail from behind, Shawn Spears shoved a referee into the ring, and Niko Vance forced the bell to ring. As the match began, Dame overwhelmed the shocked champion, but Hail, never known for giving up, responded with some offense on her own. She punched up and through Dame's sadistic holds, and by the match's halfway point, had significantly worn down the challenger while keeping her head afloat.

Things unraveled for the young champion on the top rope. Hail, after surviving a Chokeslam onto the announce table, attempted a Armbar from the top. Her set-up took too long, however, and Dame capitalized with a third-rope Dame Over. Hail came crashing down, and Dame, after taking a loss to Paxley earlier in the night, pinned her to become the new "NXT" Women's North American Champion.

With this match, Hail's "NXT" Women's North American Championship reign has officially ended at 21 days. Dame was Hail's first and only challenger. Hail's "NXT" Women's North American Championship reign has been scrutinized, as it only came after a legitimate mistake — a rarity for WWE's meticulously planned nature.

As of writing, no new challengers have stepped up to Dame.