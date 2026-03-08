FTR Escape AEW Collision With World Tag Team Titles

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR have a match with The Young Bucks set in stone for Revolution on March 15, but they had a small piece of business to take care of following a recent loss. The Rascalz secured a surprise victory over FTR on the February 21 episode of "AEW Collision" which earned them a title shot, and they decided to take their shot at the champions on the March 7 episode of "Collision." However, The Rascalz couldn't make lightning strike twice as FTR walked away with their titles in tact.

Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz to the action to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler early on, but the champions were able to take control on the outside thanks to Stokely in his wheelchair who choked out Xavier. The champions were in firm control of the match heading into the commercial break, beating both challengers down with Wentz taking the brunt of the punishment. Coming out of the commercial break, Wentz managed to find an opening thanks to an FTR error to secure the vital tag to his partner.

Xavier comes in and takes out both members of FTR with a series of offense, and after Harwood tried to ground one half of the challengers, Xavier and Wentz hit a pair of Sunset Flips and Tope Suicidas to take control of the match. Wentz hits a Swanton Bomb for a close near fall, but the champions got back into the match when The Rascalz tried to go up top again. Harwood hit an Avalanche Back Superplex while Wheeler hit a Tope Suicida of his own on Wentz. Harwood was in real danger when Wentz wouldn't go down and caught a roll up for two count, Wheeler was taken out with a Back Body Drop, and both Rascalz tried to pin Harwood with a German Suplex/Roll Up combination.

The finish of the match saw The Rascalz try and hit the Hot Fire Flash but Harwood got the knees up on Wentz, leading to both members of FTR hitting their own version of the BTE Trigger. Xavier did break up FTR trying to attempt a Meltzer Driver, but he was knocked off the apron which left Wentz alone, and he was hit with the Shatter Machine and the champions retained their crowns. They officially move on to Revolution to face The Young Bucks.