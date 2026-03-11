AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Whether He Sees Vince McMahon Ever Returning To WWE

As online fans become more and more disillusioned with Paul "Triple H" Levesque's booking of WWE, more and more people seem to be calling for the return of Vince McMahon. While some believe there's still a window of opportunity for the former WWE Chairman to return, AEW's Jeff Jarrett doesn't see that being the case.

"The dynamic between Ari [Emmanuel] and Vince, and we were just talking about the cutting of, you know, the fixed income – how does that fit in there, like, is Vince going to create more revenue for him," the veteran wondered during an episode of his "My World w/Jeff Jarrett" podcast, before doubling down over the financial realities. "I just don't see it happening."

Jarrett considered McMahon's options. Jarrett says he's seen millionaires in Nashville build up multiple companies and sell them off, while McMahon has only built one company and sold it.

"They never get out of the game," he added. "What is next for Vince? I don't think it's TKO, but he's not gonna go away quietly..."

Eric Bischoff has been one name that's voiced his opinion on McMahon coming back to WWE multiple times. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he believes that WWE has been slowly cushioning their stance on McMahon and will eventually move to, at the very least, showing him on television again.

