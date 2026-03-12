Colt Cabana Talks Working In AEW As A Coach, Says He'll Never Retire

AEW's Colt Cabana was once a prominent television star in the promotion, especially when The Dark Order was still a major stable. Today, however, Cabana mostly coaches, and during an appearance on the "What Happened When?" podcast, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's a wild experience, but I love it," he exclaimed, pivoting to a reflection of his entire career. "I started in '99, and I signed with AEW in 2020, at the start of it, right before the Pandemic, and since then, you know, I've been more of a producer, a coach, backstage."

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion said that he's enjoying his time as a coach, as the backstage role has added another way to keep his wrestling career going.

"I don't think I'll ever retire, but you know, slowly and surely I'm just becoming older and bigger," he admitted. "So, I think I'm like a forever like, 'If I could just lose these 20 pounds, I'd be back, baby.'"

The veteran also recalled how he originally built a reputation for himself as a hard-working independent wrestler, but this was nothing like what he'd eventually experience in AEW.

"I did a couple of years with WWE, and so it's just like, now is what I would've wanted that experience to be in 2008/2009 when I was on SmackDown," he added. "I wish that had been my experience 15 years ago."

