AEW star and coach Colt Cabana joined the Going Broadway Podcast to talk about his current run in AEW.

According to Colt Cabana, while he did indeed sign with AEW in February of 2020, he was originally not supposed to debut for the company until April of that year. Instead, he officially debuted from the promotion at AEW Revolution.

“When this all started, besides the EVPs, I was the next one to know,” Cabana said. “I have a very close relationship with the Young Bucks. If you read this book, you’ll see how they were inspired by a lot of the moves that I made. And I would say, luckily enough, I wasn’t a meanie to them. I was gonna swear. But of course, that’s not in my nature. So they became what they became and we’ve always had a very tight relationship.

“So the Young Bucks for sure just kind of have everything worked and we were waiting for the right time. I was with Ring of Honor. I was about to start with New Japan and tagging full time with Toru Yano, and you know, this opportunity kind of all hit at the same time and I made that decision and the pandemic happened.

“I signed in February of 2020. I had a ticket to New Japan and I was going to start after that New Japan tour. And you know, luckily, I wasn’t supposed to start at Revolution. I was supposed to start in April of 2020. But you know Tony’s just like ‘well, let’s start you now,’ which is the coolest. So yeah, I was able to work full time while the pandemic happened, and had I not, had I made the decision to stay with New Japan, I would have been sat at home essentially.”

Soon after joining AEW, Colt Cabana found himself as a seemingly reluctant member of Brodie Lee’s Dark Order stable. Indeed, Cabana revealed he was supposed to feud with Lee, but instead remained with the group following Lee’s death. He is grateful for still being part of the group and for the time he got to spend with Lee.

“The thing I’m the most grateful for AEW is that I was able to spend that time with Brodie,” Cabana said. “You know, if I did not sign with AEW, I would not have spent any time with Brodie. Luckily I was able to be there with him and then involved with him, involved in an angle and then his passing literally made me stay with a group that had now become my best friends in the industry and people that I love.

“The angle was supposed to, obviously, me and Brodie were going to wrestle, and then I was gonna go my other ways and he would lead the Dark Order, but circumstances has it that I’m stuck in the vortex of the Dark Order. And of course, we bond so much over that. We still talk about Brodie. We always joke about Brodie. His child is there for us. Like that’s the best, to just remind us of him, to bring up the memories, to talk about him, and their presence backstage is so needed.

“The two kids and Amanda, and I love the idea of AEW for that. They’re so welcomed and his legacy will live forever. I mean, I’ve talked about that with some people in the locker room. It’s just that like, wrestling nowadays it’s just ‘onto the next thing. Onto the next thing.” We’re all like ‘you know if we pass, fine.’ But a week later, two weeks later it’s like ‘let’s move on.’ And that does happen in wrestling. It’s just the reality of it. So luckily we have these reminders of Brodie around to always keep them in mind and always keep them around.”

