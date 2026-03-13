WWE's GUNTHER Explains Why It's Easy For Him To Be A Villain

Ever since singing with WWE, GUNTHER has always been portrayed as a heel, and even without Imperium behind him, he continues to be a dominant figure in WWE. While veterans like Tommy Dreamer believe GUNTHER can become a babyface, the Austrian-wrestler is comfortable with where he is today.

During an interview on "The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game," GUNTHER opened up about the idea of becoming a babyface someday.

"I'm not even sure how much of it is a rouse, to be honest. Yeah, just in general, it's very easy for me," he claimed. "I'm an old soul. I listen to old music, I watch older movies in a time when our audience mostly has TikTok brain and the attention span of a two-year-old. I love to be the disruptor who doesn't play along with that trend."

GUNTHER then dismissed the rest of the WWE locker room, stating that everyone else can play to the audience if they want to, while he'll focus on the fundamentals of pro wrestling.

"It's proper technique, it's proper basics, it's authenticity, it's making people question what's real, and that's what I'm focusing on," he added, further claiming that he enjoys watching wrestlers scramble to get the audience's approval.

"I couldn't care less what the audience wants," the former World Heavyweight Champion said. "I enjoy being the disruptor."

