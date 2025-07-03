Tommy Dreamer Weighs Likelihood Of Gunther Turning Face In WWE, Being Cheered At SNME

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, GUNTHER will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg with the added promise of punishing the Hall of Famer in front of his family and friends. After his presumed successful title defense, GUNTHER then plans to take a page out of Goldberg's playbook, specifically by asking who's next for him. Given the events of "WWE Raw" this week, it appears that Seth Rollins, a fellow heel, could be the next one in line for "The Ring General."

On a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE alum Tommy Dreamer weighed in on this possibility and the implications it could have on their respective character dynamics. "I'm like, whoa, they're going to have Seth Rollins and GUNTER," Dreamer said. "You're not going to turn Seth Rollins babyface. I could actually see a GUNTHER babyface turn."

Regarding the more imminent title clash between GUNTHER and Goldberg, Dreamer has a clear vision of who the fan support should be issued to. "I also don't want to say I'm worried about it, but I don't know if GUNTHER's going to be cheered. I want Goldberg, if it is his last match, to go out the way Bill Goldberg should be," Dreamer said. "I'm all about that. I'm all about Goldberg having a Goldberg match, but then the fans on their feet cheering for him and doing the Goldberg and all that stuff."

In addition to vying for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Goldberg will be wrestling in the final match of his career at WWE SNME on July 12. The 58-year-old began his match preparations around February with stem cell treatments to relieve lingering injuries, and later, continued in-ring training.

