Undertaker Reflects On Boneyard Match, Would Have Loved To Work AJ Styles In WWE Ring

Over the past five years, The Undertaker has often voiced that he is satisfied with retiring after facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match, but it hasn't stopped him from wishing that he could've wrestled "The Phenomenal One" inside the squared circle.

Speaking on his podcast "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker explained that a regular one-on-one match with Styles could've been possible if the COVID-19 pandemic didn't occur, but still thinks the Boneyard Match was the perfect way to honor his 30-year career.

"I'm really happy with it. Obviously, I would've loved to have worked with AJ in a wrestling ring. And I think maybe without COVID hitting, and if I'd have been able to train and do everything, I think maybe we could have, but it worked out the way it was supposed to, I mean, it encapsulated my whole career and I thought it was great."

"The Deadman" also explained that his struggles to physically get through the Boneyard Match led him to the decision to retire following WrestleMania 36.

"The adrenaline always carried me through all my injuries. Sure. The eyes, the back, all of it ... I was just like, I'm having a hard time moving," he explained. "I felt bad because AJ had a couple other things he wanted to do. And I was like, 'I don't know that I can physically,' I mean, in my head. I couldn't bring myself to say it out loud."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.