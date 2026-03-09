AEW's Jim Ross Says Late WWE Director Kerwin Silfies Belongs In Hall Of Fame In 2026

Last month, former WWE Director Kerwin Silfies sadly passed away at the age of 75. Known for playing a key role in WWE's programming for over 35 years, Silfies directed many of the company's weekly episodes, Premium Live Events, and crucially some of the first editions of WrestleMania. Having worked in a backstage role, many fans were unware of Silfies' contributions to the the promotion, but in a recent episode of "Grilling JR," WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross provided insight on the former Director's impact on the wrestling business and his career.

"Very hardworking, very skilled. He was a big asset for me, me going there and being new and coming from the enemy, so to speak. But Kerwin was always very polite, very nice. We had a lot of fun having a cocktail here, there, and yon, but I had a good rapport with Kerwin, and he's going to be missed."

Ross continued to explain that he wishes he could've spent more time with Silfies, as he fell out of touch with him over the years, but claims that he absolutely deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

"I just think it's a no-brainer. I think that he's earned his way into the Hall Of Fame, and looking at the Hall Of Fame list, some names you'll see on there that kind of surprise you. But Kerwin's name on there, it wouldn't surprise me or anybody that's been around very long. He deserves every accolade that he can be bestowed upon."

