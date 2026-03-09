UFC Inducts Its First Women's Fight Into The Hall Of Fame

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

UFC inducted its first women's fight into the Hall of Fame over the weekend.

During UFC 326, a package played to announce the induction of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili's fight at UFC 248 into its Hall of Fame 'Fight Wing.' It marks the first time a women's fight has received the honor.

The first women's fight in the Hall of Fame!@MmaWeili & @JoannaMMA gave us a moment we will never forget. pic.twitter.com/4PN1ky0OI8 — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2026

The fight served as the co-main event of Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, taking place on March 7, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Zhang was entering as Strawweight Champion on a 20-fight win streak, having beaten Jessica Andrade to become the first Chinese UFC Champion.

Jedrzejczyk entered the bout as the challenger with wins over Andrade and Carla Esparza, and although she did not win and take the title on the night, she certainly earned the respect of everyone after going the distance despite severe hematoma swelling.

Zhang was declared winner by split decision after 25 minutes, and after their fight won several awards a rematch was booked for UFC 275 on June 12, 2022. Zhang removed any doubt from her initial victory with a KO win in the second round.

The UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated to take place over the summer.