UFC 326: Max Holloway Vs. Charles Oliveira Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC 326, headlined by Max Holloway's defense of the BMF Championship against Charles Oliveira in Las Vegas.

Holloway is looking to make the second defense of the title belt he won against Justin Gaethje in April 2024, having defended the title in July last year over Dustin Poirier.

Pereira is looking for redemption in several facets, chief among them all the way in which their first bout finished in 2015.

Holloway won that bout via TKO after Oliveira sustained a neck injury. He is also after his first title, albeit a commemorative one, since losing his Lightweight Championship as a result of missing weight for his second defense against Gaethje in 2022; he won the bout, but the title was stripped of him. And he has a record of 3-3 since then, so this could be called a make-or-break fight for the veteran.

Prior to the main event, Gregory Rodrigues will take on Brunno Ferreira at middleweight, Drew Dober will take on Michael Johnson at lightweight, Rob Font and Raul Rosas Jr. are fighting at bantamweight, and in the co-main event Caio Borralho is facing Reinier de Ridder at middleweight.

The main card featuring the aforementioned fights is scheduled to start at 9 PM EST, with those in the US able to watch via Paramount+, and international viewers via UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports.