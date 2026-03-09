UFC White House: Dana White Says 'The Jon Jones Thing Is Bulls***,' Jones Responds

Dana White poured cold water on Jon Jones' claims that he was in negotiations for the UFC White House event, only for Jones to react in a now-deleted tirade of social media posts.

The White House card was announced on Saturday, including two title fights between Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship and Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship.

Jones had said he was in negotiations for the event, so when news broke that a fight had fallen through for the event, there were those wondering whether it had been down to Jones.

"Never ever, ever, ever, which I told you guys over a 100,000 times, was Jon Jones even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House," White said during the UFC 326 press conference. "He's got arthritis in his hips, doctors say he should have a hip replacement. That on top of all the other reasons. The Jon Jones thing is bulls***."

When asked if it was fair to say Jones was retired, White said yes. Jones responded in now-deleted posts on social media. "I'm released from the UFC?!! ... Let's go"

In another post he questioned, "So all of this negotiating was complete bulls***, is that what you want me to agree to publicly?"

He described the situation as "painful" repeatedly, and said he was laying in bed trying to wrap his head around it.