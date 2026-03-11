WWE NXT Birthright Stable Gains New Member

Charlie Dempsey is officially the newest member of "WWE NXT's" Birthright stable, alongside Lexis King, TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Uriah Connors, after betraying former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Tavion Heights during a tag team match on Tuesday's edition of "NXT."

King in particular had been courting Dempsey, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and former "NXT" General Manager William Regal, for weeks, wanting him to "accept his birthright" and join the stable of second-generation stars. Dempsey had been hesitant, and last week, he agreed to team with Heights to take on King and Connors in a tag team match.

At one point in the bout, when both Dempsey and Heights were outside of the ring, Dempsey blindsided his former stablemate and hit him with a suplex, as Regal and Fit Finlay, another Hall of Famer and the father of Connors, looked on from the stage.

Connors hit Heights with a Shining Wizard back in the ring, and King hit The Coronation for the victory, all with Dempsey still on the outside. After the match, Dempsey traded glances with his father and Finlay, then slid back in the ring to join officially the stable.