Eric Bischoff Talks AJ Styles Retiring At WWE Royal Rumble, Being Inducted Into HOF

'The Phenomenal One' is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame later this year. AJ Styles will be inducted during WrestleMania weekend, alongside Stephanie McMahon and Demolition. Despite Styles's retirement, on a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff said he wants to see Styles back in TNA for one last match.

"I would've liked to see him wrestle Frankie [Kazarian], just because of that little seed they planted," he added, referring to Frankie Kazarian's recent appearance on WWE television. "They've known each other so long, they're such great friends, and they're both phenomenal performers."

"On a personal note? I think I would've kinda liked to see it because it kinda goes full circle, you know? 'Put the period at the end of the sentence' kind of opportunity," Bischoff further said. "At the same time, I like the idea that the last time we saw AJ Styles in action was on the grand stage, the main stage, and not on a lesser event."

Eric Bischoff further expressed that he might selfishly want to see AJ Styles in action again, but he's happier that the veteran gets to end his career on his own terms.

"That's a privilege. Not a lot of people get that," he pointed out. "There's a million things that can affect it, but when you take somebody like AJ that's had an amazing career, is so well respected by everybody. It's nice to see someone like that ending their career the way they want to do it, when they liked to do it."

Bischoff also said that Styles was still in good shape when he retired, and that there was no one more deserving than the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

"For him to end his career, retire under his own terms, the way he wanted to do it, when he wanted to do it...And then get inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Undertaker, no less. Yeah, that's kind of a big deal," Bischoff exclaimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.