Frankie Kazarian Posts Reunion Photo With AJ Styles, Other Former TNA Stars After Raw

After being forced to retire last month when he lost his career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles was given a night-long tribute last night on "WWE Raw," which saw many of his former colleagues, rivals and teammates in attendance, including TNA's Frankie Kazarian, who took to social media early Tuesday morning to honor "The Phenomenal One."

"Nights like this go beyond any accolade one can achieve. Being there for my brother @AJStylesOrg on an incredibly special night, and reuniting with @ThisIsTNA brethren is something I will take with me forever. And never let it go. Thanks you to the @WWE for making this happen."

Kazarian and Styles were originally tag team partners in the TNA faction Fortune, alongside other stars such as Robert Roode and Christopher Daniels. However, after Styles was kicked out of the group in 2012, he had several battles with Kazarian in the years that followed. In addition to Roode, Drake Maverick, Abyss, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Borash, and referee Dan Engler, who were all seen in Kazarian's post, Styles' former Bullet Club stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were also seen backstage. Styles also acknowledged Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels in his final speech, both of whom work for AEW.

Additionally, "Raw" ended with Styles saying goodbye to the WWE Universe and receiving a round of applause from the roster on the entrance ramp. However, before the segment ended, The Undertaker surprisingly appeared to inform Styles that he would be the newest inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame.