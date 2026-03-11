Izzi Dame And Tatum Paxley Locked-In For WWE NXT Rematch

With back-to-back wins over Izzi Dame, the latter of which secured her the NXT Women's North American Championship, Tatum Paxley seemed ready to tackle fresh opponents in "WWE NXT." Dame, however, had other plans.

During Paxley's title celebration on tonight's "NXT" episode, Dame came out to the ring claiming that Paxley was still the same outcast that walked into "NXT" years ago. Dame further asserted that everyone would soon see Paxley how she does: desperate to fit in. Most importantly, though, Dame made it clear that she wanted the NXT Women's North American Championship back right away.

When Paxley tried to escape the ring, she instead met Shawn Spears and Niko Vance, then Dame's big boot. Putting an exclamation point on her statement, Dame then dropped Paxley with a powerbomb and raised the title she previously held.

Following the attack at the hands of her former friend, Paxley immediately sought Dame out, and with persistence, she found her. Backstage in a garage, Paxley ambushed Dame, prompting security guards to separate them. Amidst the chaos, "NXT" Interim General Manager Robert Stone then announced that they'd each have an opportunity to settle the score when Paxley defends the NXT Women's North American Championship against Dame in a Steel Cage Match, slated for next week's "NXT" broadcast in Houston, Texas.

For Paxley, it will mark the first title defense of her new reign. For Dame, it will mark her official rematch, having lost the title to Paxley at "NXT" Vengeance Day on March 7.