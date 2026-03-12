UFC 327 Loses Main Card Match Due To Injury

Manuel Torres' scheduled UFC 327 opponent, Beneil Dariush, has said that the fight is off after Torres sustained an injury.

"I just found out yesterday or Sunday that he pulled out. He's injured. So I guess that fight is not happening anymore," he told the "OverDogs Podcast," "To be honest with you, originally they said I was supposed to fight Manuel in February, and then they said March 7, and then they said April 11."

Dariush said that he assumed Torres was struggling with injury at the time of the first delay, and perhaps he had re-injured himself in trying to make the match. Though he could not be sure enough to say.

With a record of 16-3 in MMA and multiple Performance of the Night awards since winning his UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021, it may be a missed opportunity for Torres to climb the rankings against Dariush, having gone 1-3 in his last four.

UFC 327 is due to be headlined by Jiri Prochazka versus Carlos Ulberg for the vacant Light Heavyweight title on April 12. The title was vacated by Alex Pereira ahead of his move to heavyweight, which will see him take on Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight title at the White House event in June.