Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Issues Statement Following Release From Prison

Cain Velasquez posted a video thanking everyone for their support and encouragement following his release from prison.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion and AAA wrestler had served an 11 month sentence after pleading no content to various charges including attempted murder. Velasquez had chased a vehicle, shooting a man inside it, in February 2022. He had not intended to hit the man shot, but rather another named Harry Goularte Jr., someone previously arrested for sexually abusing Velasquez's four-year-old son in a daycare facility. The man who was shot was Goularte's father.

"Now it's been a couple of weeks since my release, I've had some time to get back into things, get back into a normal way of life, get used to doing the normal things," Velasquez said in his first address since his release. "I just wanted to thank everybody for their love and support. Your words of inspiration, of encouragement, just constantly lifting me up. Myself and my family."

Velasquez said he will be taking some time before he gets back to doing what he used to, and will be spending time with his family and getting re-integrated. "I didn't want overwhelm myself with the pace of life I was getting used to," he said.

He finished by once more thanking everyone for the support before saying, "It's good to be out."

Velasquez held the UFC Heavyweight title twice and retired with a 14-3 record after a loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019, making the transition to wrestling with WWE. He fought one broadcast match against Brock Lesnar, the man he had beaten in UFC to become Heavyweight Champion, for the WWE Championship before being cut in 2020. He had been working with AAA until December 2022.